News / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCC cadet from Ladakh gets Raksha Mantri medal

NCC cadet from Ladakh gets Raksha Mantri medal

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 21, 2024 05:28 AM IST

The award is given for commitment to service, leadership and exemplary contributions to the National Cadet Corps

Junior under officer Dechen Chuskit, an NCC cadet was conferred with the prestigious Raksha Mantri Padak on Saturday.

Dechen Chuskit (HT Photo)
“JUO Dechen Chuskit of one Ladakh battalion of the NCC was awarded the Raksha Mantri Padak. She became the first cadet from Ladakh to receive the award. This achievement is commendable since only two cadets in the country have been awarded the Raksha Mantri Padak,” said a defence spokesperson.

The award is given for commitment to service, leadership and exemplary contributions to the National Cadet Corps.

“Chuskit’s unwavering dedication to the principles of duty and discipline has made her a beacon of inspiration, epitomising the spirit of the NCC, the spokesperson said.

Chuskit, belonging to a remote village of Kargil, worked hard to secure a place in the RD contingent in 2023 as part of the group song, group dance and ballet, showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Ladakh, the spokesperson added.

Her melodious voice has earned her many laurels and she was selected for re-recording the NCC song with Shankar Mahadevan in Mumbai, the official said.

