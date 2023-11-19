NCC should be made compulsory in Chandigarh schools, says UT administrator

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said National Cadet Corps (NCC) should be made compulsory in city schools. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honouring Subedar Major Sanjay Singh as Honorary Captain Bana Singh (right) looks on. General VP Malik (retd, third from left) was the guest of honour at the event held at Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

He was speaking at an event organised to commemorate the battle fought at Rezang La, Ladakh, against China in 1962.

He was the chief guest atthe event, organised at Banyan Tree School, Sector 48, while General VP Malik (retd), former chief of army staff, was the guest of honour.

NCC cadets attended the event, among other students from city schools.

Kargil war heroes and Param Vir Chakra awardees, Honorary Captain Bana Singh (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, were also present. They shared their experience with the army.

Talking about the battle of Rezang La, Purohit saluted 124 soldiers of Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought off anywhere from 1,000 to 1,250 Chinese soldiers in a last man, last bullet, last breath battle. Gen Malik said Major Shaitan Singh who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra had fought so valiantly that the Chinese forces, for the first time, started exploring the idea of a ceasefire.

Malik discussed how he, himself, was posted near that place at that time and how due to its location it wasn’t possible for the army to provide fire and artillery support.

He recalled the last letter by Major Shaitan Singh, in which he had written that they were all happy there and there was no cause for anxiety.

Malik said the army had been ill-prepared at that time, training-wise and without even proper clothes. He added that, while it was important to remember the bravery of the soldiers, it was also vital to analyse why it happened and the lack of communication, preparedness and equipment.

Parents of martyrs Captain Vikram Batra and Major Anuj Rajput were also present, along with the kin of some of those who fought in the battle.

The film, Rezang La, prepared by the Union defence ministry, was also screened.

Discussing the paucity of funds in NCC, Purohit urgedthe students to raise theirvoices, meanwhile, ensuringto take up the matter with the government.

Honorary Captain Bana Singh led the team that won the highest peak on Siachen Glacier from the Pakistan army.

What was earlier an impregnable fortress called Qaid-i-Azam post has now been renamed Bana post by the Indian forces. He urged the youth to do their duty not thinking what they will get out of this, as it will affect their success. He also spoke about the role of his commanding officer in launching that attack during the Kargil battle.

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar narrated how he had been in the army for just three years before he was to fight in the Kargil war and claimed India’s highest military award.

Kumar attributed his success to the experience of his seniors who guided him during the operation. He himself had sustained injuries but was successful in capturing the area flat top from the Pakistani forces.

Reminiscing old days, Kumar told the crowd that , before joining army he also was a part of NCC.

