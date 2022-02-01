NCC volunteers can play major role in reversing drug menace in J&K: LG

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) can play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

Interacting with the NCC contingent from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Sinha lauded the cadets for their services, especially during the trying times of the Covid pandemic.

This year’s NCC contingent comprised 57 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

For the first time, 16 cadets from the J&K and Ladakh Directorate were selected for the Rajpath parade, four for the guard of honour and three cadets were awarded DGNCC Commendation Cards this year. Col Ravinder Singh, Commanding Officer of 3rd J&K Battalion NCC, Baramulla, was the officer in charge of the JK&L contingent.

‘Jammu-Baramulla railway line a revolutionary project’

The LG’s administration on Monday said that Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, once completed, will be revolutionary for the UT as it will turnaround the economic landscape.

“The railway line will not only give the all-weather connectivity to Kashmir, but also substantially reduce the transportation costs and will form the backbone of transport of J&K,” said a government spokesperson.

The logistics of the track faced many natural challenges as it had to be constructed through major earthquake zone, battling extreme temperatures and hilly terrains. Though the sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are operational, the track from Katra to Banihal is yet to be completed. Moreover, the extension of the railway line up to Kupwara has also been approved.