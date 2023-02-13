Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NCP to hold state-level rally in Karnal on March 19

NCP to hold state-level rally in Karnal on March 19

Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will show its strength in Haryana as the party is going to organise a state-level rally in Karnal on March 19. While giving this information, NCP’s Haryana state president Maratha Virender Verma said that thousands of people will attend this rally

NCP’s Haryana state president Maratha Virender Verma said that thousands of people will attend this rally which will be addressed by the party’s top leaders, including Sharad Pawar. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

While giving this information, NCP’s Haryana state president Maratha Virender Verma said that thousands of people will attend this rally which will be addressed by the party’s top leaders, including Sharad Pawar.

He said that the rally named “Rashtravadi Sammelan” will give strength to the party in Haryana as people of the state are looking for a new political alternative.

He also announced that the NCP will ensure an employment guarantee and an unemployment allowance of 10,000 per month will be given to the educated youths of the state if the NCP is voted to power in the 2024 assembly polls.

He said that the party workers in the state are working hard on the ground and visiting villages to ensure a huge gathering at the rally which will give a new direction to Haryana’s politics.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
