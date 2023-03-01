Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NDRI Karnal gives NN Dastur Memorial Oration Award to BN Tripathi

NDRI Karnal gives NN Dastur Memorial Oration Award to BN Tripathi

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 01, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal,on Tuesday conferred the NN Dastur Memorial Oration Award to BN Tripathi, deputy director general (animal science), National Council of Agriculture Research, New Delhi.

The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal,on Tuesday conferred the NN Dastur Memorial Oration Award to BN Tripathi, deputy director general (animal science), National Council of Agriculture Research, New Delhi.

Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, read the citations of Tripathi and informed that Tripathi has worked extensively on pathology and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Tripathi gave his oration on the topic entitled “Role of livestock sector in meeting the sustainable development goals (SDGs)”. (HT Photo)
Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, read the citations of Tripathi and informed that Tripathi has worked extensively on pathology and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Tripathi gave his oration on the topic entitled “Role of livestock sector in meeting the sustainable development goals (SDGs)”. (HT Photo)

Dheer Singh, director and vice-chancellor of ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, read the citations of Tripathi and informed that Tripathi has worked extensively on pathology and diagnosis of infectious diseases. Tripathi gave his oration on the topic entitled “Role of livestock sector in meeting the sustainable development goals (SDGs)”. In his address he said for sustainable development various goals have been set for the economic, social and environmental development.

He also informed that there are 187 registered breeds of indigenous livestock and 22 registered breeds of poultry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out