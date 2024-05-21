Need strong PM who can give befitting reply to Pak: Shah in Haryana

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the country needs a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who could give a befitting reply to Pakistan and take back Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK). The PoK belongs to India and “we will take it back”, he added. Union home minister Amit Shah with BJP candiate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency Arvind Sharma during the Mahavijay Sankalp rally organised in Jhajjar on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing rallies in Karnal, Hisar and later in Jhajjar, the home minister hit out at the opposition Congress and accused the grand-old party of not revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir during their tenure to appease a section of the society.

In Karnal, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in fray for the Lok Sabha seat, while chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the assembly bypoll. In Hisar, Ranjit Singh Chautala is the BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate, while the party has picked Arvind Sharma from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

“The Congress did not revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir for appeasement politics. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says that people of Haryana and Rajasthan have no concern with revocation of Article 370, I want to tell him that this concerns Haryana people because their sons are protecting borders in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress failed to revoke Article 370 despite a rise in terrorism there,” he added.

Taking a dig at INDIA bloc, Shah questioned the alliance on who will be the Prime Minister, if they win the elections.

“BJP will win the Lok Sabha polls and Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time, but who will be the prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc? Is there any name? Can Sharad Pawar become (the PM), Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray? Can Rahul Baba become? These people neither have any leader nor policy,” he said while addressing the gathering.

He said that the opposition INDIA bloc wants to change five Prime Ministers in five years and the BJP’s choice is Narendra Modi.

“But Rahul Gandhi does not understand this is not a grocery shop, this is a country of 130 crore people. India needs a strong PM who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan and take back PoK, who can bring the Uniform Civil Code and end naxalism,” Shah added.

The home minister also attacked the Congress, accusing it of giving reservation to Muslim community in the other backward classes quota.

“Until our MPs are there in the Parliament, no one can revoke reservations from SC/ST and OBCs. After returning to power, we will scrap Muslim reservations,” he added.

“The Congress party has not allowed construction of Ram temple in 70 years but the Modi government ensured construction of a grand Ram Temple. The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, did not take part in Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony to appease its Muslim vote bank,” he added.

Predicting his party’s victory in the first four phases, Shah claimed that the BJP will win more than 270 seats in the polled four phases and the party will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Rahul Baba’s Congress will not get more than 40 seats. After the declaration of results on June 4, two days later Rahul will go on foreign tour for the next sixth month. Ahead of parliamentary polls, Rahul carried out ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ and after the declaration of poll results, he will have to take out a ‘Congress dhundo yatra’,” he said.

In a sharp-attack on senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shah said that both the Congress leaders are working to make their sons the Prime Minister and the chief minister respectively but the public has rejected them both.

“If Deepender wins from Rohtak, he will never visit your villages and towns but you can trace BJP candidate Arvind Sharma at any paan shop. Your votes will go directly into Modi’s account,” the Union home minister added.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi has increased farmers’ budget, purchased more crops on minimum support price (MSP) than in the Congress rule, no corruption charges were levelled on him during his entire political journey and the opposition alliance leaders are facing corruption charges.

Heaping praises on Haryana, Shah said Haryana is known for sending its youths to defence services to protect the borders, every third medal winning player belongs to Haryana and the state is second largest food producing state.