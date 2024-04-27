Need to defeat those trying to change Constitution: Tewari

Senior Congress leader and the INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Friday said the survival of the Constitution and all democratic institutions was at stake. Congress’ Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari during a door-to-door campaign in Sector 7 on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In an interaction with the legal fraternity, which included several senior lawyers and retired judges, Tewari maintained that the democratic institutions, which had been groomed and strengthened over the last seven decades in the country, were under threat.

Maintaining that it was a very serious matter, he told the legal fraternity that nobody can understand it better than them. He said, “India is India because of its Constitution and the tradition of democracy, free judiciary, free media, and free and fair elections”.

The senior Congress leader, who is a senior lawyer himself, maintained that governments come and go, as that was part of the democratic tradition everywhere across the globe. But the way several people from the ruling dispensation were suggesting to change the Constitution was a cause of concern.

Asserting that this tendency needed to be curbed right here, he said it can only be done through the democratic process by defeating all those people whose intentions about changing the Constitution were too clear.

Tewari recalled his old association with Chandigarh and its people. He said he was born and brought up here, educated here and started his political journey from here only with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

Earlier in the day, Tewari started a foot march from the Sector 7 gurdwara and went door-to-door to meet residents. He also visited Kajheri temple. Later in the evening, he met representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Sectors 38, 39 and 40.