Need to develop anti- drone technology to check drugs, arms supply: CM Bhagwant Mann
: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons through drones effectively from across the border.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub here at the Chandigarh University campus, the Chief Minister said that Punjab, being a border state, must be equipped with such ultra modern technology.
He said that this technology will help in ensuring to curb the supply of drugs or weapons taking place from across the border through drones.
Mann said the technology has transformed world into a global village and that new innovations and advancements in technology must be brought for the well being of humanity.
The Chief Minister asserted that unemployment is the root cause of all the social maladies. He promised the youth who are working abroad that his government will provide them better job opportunities in the state thereby bringing them back to their motherland.
Mann said that there is huge potential amongst the Punjabi youth, but due to regressive policies of the previous governments, they have been forced to work abroad.
The Chief Minister promised the youth to reverse this trend by providing gainful employment opportunities to youth. He unequivocally said that the unemployment is also responsible for the problem of drugs in the state.
Mann said that his government will soon approach the big industrial giants from across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.
-
Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
-
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
-
Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination
Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .
-
Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
-
Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail
The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. Recent recoveries On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics