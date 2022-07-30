Need to educate farmers to avoid stubble burning: NGT chairman
: Ahead of the paddy harvest season, National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goyal on Friday stressed on the need to educate farmers to avoid stubble burning, saying that it is the responsibility of the governments along with other stakeholders to avoid damage to the environment.
“Education, awareness, providing technical solutions to farmers only will help to resolve this sensitive issue, which is affecting environment,” the NGT chairman said, reacting to Punjab government’s proposal to compensate farmers for not burning straw.
Goyal, who was here to attend the annual conference organised by district administration and Punjab Pollution Control Board regarding the implementation of the district environmental plan, said that the NGT will ask the governments to implement the laws as paddy straw burning is a major issue.
“It is the responsibility of governments to provide a clean environment for the good life of the people,” he said.
He said that a polluted environment and impure natural resources have become a big challenge, and to deal with it, steps needed to be taken to save the environment at war footing level.
Emphasising the need for strictness and strong will towards environmental protection, Goyal said no single party can do the work of environmental protection, so governments, social workers and citizens will have to make joint efforts and that
lack of resources and technology is not a problem.
Reacting to the ₹100 crore fine imposed on the Ludhiana Municipal Coporation, Goyal said that NGT took this stringent action as the MC had failed to adhere to the guidelines for handling solid waste and sewerage water. The deadline for the solid waste was for April 2021, while it was March 31, 2018 for the sewerage treatment plant set by the apex court.
“They didn’t follow the direction of the apex court, thus we had no other option except to calculate the damage they have done to the environment. This ₹ 100 crore fine will remain with the Punjab government and will be used to undo the damage done to environment”, he added.
Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the government is taking the directions given by the NGT seriously and is committed to fulfilling its responsibility towards environmental protection.
MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal said that the NGT should amend the rules regarding STPs because the water is getting polluted to a great extent.
He said that there is a need to held the officials accountable for wrong actions which have resulted in environmental degradation. ENDS
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
-
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
