Need to form united front: Omar Abdullah defends decision to contest J&K elections

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday defended his decision to contest assembly elections in the UT, citing the need to form a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kashmir, India - August. 19, 2024: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference in Srinagar,on 19 August 2024.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)--

Omar had earlier maintained the stance on not contesting assembly polls till Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood was restored.

After this name was finalised as the candidate from the Ganderbal assembly segment, the former CM has visited the constituency to interact with party workers to formulate strategy on multiple occasions. During his visit on Thursday, he was welcomed by enthusiastic party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the former CM said they have formed a united front against the BJP, adding, “Our effort will be to ensure the BJP wins less number of seats in the assembly polls.”

“We are fighting a new fight and assembly has its own role. Should I tell my people to vote for an assembly that I myself don’t accept?,” Omar said while addressing party workers at Ganderbal, adding that while he agreed that the assembly isn’t as powerful as it used to be, it can be made stronger.

Omar said that no election was easy, saying, “I have never taken any election for granted. After the results of the Baramulla parliamentary elections I now take things seriously.”

The former CM, who was trounced by Engineer Rashid in the Baramulla Lok Sabha election, said he was hopeful that the people of Ganderbal will again give him a chance to represent them as they did in 2008.

He also spoke about the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raising objections over Rashid’s bail plea, saying choosing to grant bail was the court’s decision. “No voter can make a decision about bail but the decision will be taken by court,” he said.

Responding to Peoples Democratic Party chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s dig at him taking a “U-turn”, he said those making such comments have themselves given mandates to their relatives to contest, adding, “If they are blaming me for changing my principles, they should have themselves stayed away from the election process.”

Notably, Mufti’s daughter Iltija is set to make her electoral debut in the assembly polls from the family bastion of Bijbehara.