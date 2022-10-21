Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Need to make people aware about eye donation: Khattar

Need to make people aware about eye donation: Khattar

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 01:41 AM IST

CM Khattar directed the officers that the meeting of NHM’s governing and general body constituted at the district level must be held at least once a year

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has underlined the need for launching a campaign to make people aware about the importance of eye donation.

Advising that health check-ups of school children should be organised once a year, he said programmes implemented by the National Health Mission (NHM) should be publicised.

Khattar presided over the general body meeting of state health society NHM Haryana on Wednesday evening.

The CM directed the officers that the meeting of NHM’s governing and general body constituted at the district level must be held at least once a year.

The chief minister was apprised that 23 eye donation centres have been set up in the state and that two eye banks will also be set up at Karnal and Nuh.

An official spokesperson said the Union government has accorded administrative approval of 1,443 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and 1,012 crore for 2023-24. Hence, the total amount of 2,455 crore has been approved for the financial year 2022-24.

