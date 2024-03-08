Need to neutralise anti-national elements, narratives: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that anti-national elements and narratives should be neutralised. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar being felicitated during the 71st convocation of Panjab University, in Chandigarh, Thursday. (PTI)

Speaking at the 71st annual convocation of Panjab University (PU) on Thursday, V-P Dhankhar said, “Equality before law is an inevitable facet of a democracy. Some people act more privileged than others and this has to stop. People take to the streets, this trend must be neutralised. Challenge to law is a challenge to democracy and right to equality.”

Though Dhankhar didn’t make a pointed reference to farmers, his statements were construed by many as a veiled message to protesting farmers.

He further said that students must not dilute their nationalism. “Some people are a recipe for chaos -- for us and for our country. Anti-national elements must be neutralised. Anti-national narratives must be stopped,” said Dhankar.

The V-P further reminded students that they will be a part of a “developed new India” in 2047 and they cannot condone such sentiments.

He further spoke on corruption, stating how it was a “plague” and that the government was not sparing anyone and even the ‘high and mighty’ were facing the heat for corruption.

In the presence of Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, Dhankhar spoke about the need for Opposition to support policies that can help the country grow and develop.

He also spoke about economic nationalism and buying Indian-made products.

He ended his talk with BR Ambedkar’s quote: ‘You should be Indian first, Indian last and nothing else but Indian’.