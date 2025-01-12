Menu Explore
Need united, consistent efforts to combat drug menace: Kataria

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2025 05:02 AM IST

The Raj Bhawan hosted a dialogue aimed at making Punjab drug-free, bringing together various stakeholders, including religious leaders, educationists, industrialists, agriculture experts, progressive farmers, scientists, former sportspersons, advocates, artists, folk singers, writers, doctors and activists

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Sunday that united and consistent efforts were needed to combat the drug menace and to safeguard the state’s future generations.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)

The Raj Bhawan hosted a dialogue aimed at making Punjab drug-free, bringing together various stakeholders, including religious leaders, educationists, industrialists, agriculture experts, progressive farmers, scientists, former sportspersons, advocates, artists, folk singers, writers, doctors and activists.

During the event, Kataria expressed concern over the growing menace, particularly the proliferation of synthetic drugs, which he said are causing irreversible harm to the youth. He highlighted that drug addiction has evolved from an occasional use of natural substances, considered socially unacceptable, to a thriving international trade driven by anti-social elements seeking monetary gain.

He stressed that the problem is not limited to Punjab and has become a national crisis, with northern states being disproportionately affected. He pointed to the role of Pakistan in waging a ‘proxy war’ against India by supplying drugs into the country, targeting its youth and weakening its social fabric.

The governor called for a multi-pronged strategy involving every section of society to tackle the issue.

Highlighting the influence of religious leaders over their followers, he urged them to launch ground-level campaigns, using the platform during congregations and incorporating anti-drug messages in their discourses. He emphasised that their involvement could bring about a radical change in society.

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh and retired judge KS Alhuwalia presented their views during the event.

