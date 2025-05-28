NEET PG counselling: HC upholds UT’s move on 18 seats

The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the UT administration’s decision converting 18 domicile seats under state quota to institutional preference for the third counselling of postgraduate courses (MD/MS) at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. These admissions for the session 2024-25 are being carried out on the basis of rank obtained in NEET (PG) 2024. GMCH-32 director Ashok Atri says the college is yet to get a hard copy of the court’s decision. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

No domicile quota will be there for these admissions, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel held. The court was dealing with a clutch of petitions challenging UT’s move. The state quota seats are further divided into two categories, i.e institutional preference and UT Chandigarh pool. For third counselling, around 35 state quota seats were left with 18 under UT Chandigarh pool (residence/domicile based) and remaining of institutional preference. On April 9, the administration issued a public notice to convert the seats under domicile category to institutional preference, which was under challenge.

GMCH-32 director Ashok Atri said “We held a committee meeting today and we are yet to get the hard copy of the decision. Things are in pipeline. We will conduct the third counselling accordingly.”