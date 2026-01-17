Negligence in road upkeep, lack of safety infra violation of human rights:HHRC

Holding that safe roads were an integral part of the right to life, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has said that negligence in road maintenance and absence of basic safety infrastructure amounts to violation of human rights under Article 21 of the Constitution In a January 8 order, the commission comprising chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia noted that providing safe road infrastructure to citizens was a constitutional obligation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The observation came during the commission’s hearing of a complaint pertaining to absence of proper road signs and markings at Chandawas Chowk on the Rewari by-pass.

In a January 8 order, the commission comprising chairperson Justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia noted that providing safe road infrastructure to citizens was a constitutional obligation.

“At several locations, issues have arisen regarding inter-departmental jurisdiction and responsibility for road signage, thermoplastic road markings, cat-eyes, dividers, and other safety measures. In view of this, the commission has sought updated and comprehensive reports from all concerned authorities, including NHAI, PWD (B&R),Haryana State Roads & Bridges Development Corporation (HSRDC), HSIIDC, HSAMB, Urban Local Bodies, HSVP, Development & Panchayats department, and the traffic police,’’ said a HHRC spokesperson citing the order.

The commission ordered that road surfaces should be properly maintained and should be free from potholes, cracks, subsidence or obstructions. “Timely repairs, resurfacing and upkeep should be done to ensure safe vehicular and pedestrian movement. There should be regular maintenance of carriageways, shoulders, medians, footpaths, culverts and drains. On wide carriageways and multi-lane roads with two to six lanes, adequate numbers of cat-eyes and retro-reflective road studs should be installed at proper intervals across all lanes to ensure clear lane demarcation, especially during night-time, delineators be installed on both sides of the central divider of roads having six or more lanes (including six-lane and eight-lane roads),” the commission said

Referring to the role and responsibilities of the additional director general of police, traffic and highways, the commission observed that it was the constitutional duty of the state to protect the life and safety of its citizens. In the discharge of this duty, the police department, particularly the traffic police, plays a crucial and facilitative role in enforcing road safety, the commission said.

It further said that effective regulation of traffic and strict enforcement of traffic rules, preventing rash and negligent driving, including over-speeding, wrong-side driving, misuse of high-beam lights, and lane discipline violations, and taking effective action against violators, identification of accident-prone and vulnerable road stretches, junctions, and black spots, are the responsibilities of police department.

The commission noted that with regards to fog-related safety measures, state authorities should instal retro-reflective tape on vehicles and highway infrastructure, deploy highway patrol vehicles equipped with warning systems, provide drivers with information regarding accident-prone routes, fog-affected areas, and emergency diversions through SMS, WhatsApp messages, and high-priority calls.

The commission has sought compliance reports supported by photographic evidence at least a week before the next hearing on April 9, 2026.