Neighbour booked for raping minor

A neighbour of a 15-year-old minor has been booked on charges of raping the minor. An FIR under Section 64 of the BNS and Section 4 of the POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused. (HT File)

According to the victim, the accused had established physical relations with her at her home when her family members were away.

The victim stated that she had befriended his neighbour in 2022. She added that she used to talk to the accused frequently over the phone.

She has claimed that the accused came to her house and established physical relations with her in August she was home alone. The victim’s parents had gone out for some work and both her sisters had gone to her uncle’s house.

The victim added that while leaving the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

She claimed that after she snapped all the ties with the accused, he kept on stalking her and barged into the house of her maternal grandparents’ home in village Sehajda on September 3 when she went there to see them.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 64 of the BNS and Section 4 of the POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused.

Investigations are on to arrest him.