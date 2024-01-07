Neither tired nor retired, will oust BJP from Haryana: Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he is neither tired nor retired and will oust the BJP-JJP from Haryana. Formal chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File)

Addressing a rally in Baroda in Sonepat, Hooda sought public support and assured residents of ousting the coalition government in assembly polls, which are due this year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“There has already been a change of power in the minds of the people of Haryana. Elections are just a formality. I am ready to take on this BJP-JJP government,” he added.

Hooda said Haryana was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment and job creation before 2014 and now the state tops in unemployment and crime rate.

He said during the previous Congress government, power plants were set up in the state, railways, roads and metro network was improved; electricity bills worth ₹1,600 crore were waived off and 11,000 sanitation workers were employed, but the present government failed to get a rail coach factory in Gohana.

“Over two lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana. Permanent jobs were converted into temporary jobs through skill corporations, in which there is neither job nor pension. The same thing happened in Agniveer yojana, in which an 18-year-old youths would be recruited and after four years, at the age of 22, he would return home and will be left jobless,” he said.

Hooda further said after coming to power, the party will scrap Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, under which recruitments are done on temporary basis.

The former chief minister said the wind of change is blowing in favour of the Congress in entire Haryana and Congress government will be formed in the state.

“We do what we say. When the Congress government is formed in Haryana, elderly people will be given pension of ₹6,000 per month. We will give LPG cylinders for ₹500. Every family will be given 300 units of electricity free of cost. We will also implement the old pension scheme,” he added.