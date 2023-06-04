NEP to be rolled out on Panjab University campus alone this year

Panjab University (PU) senators approved the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) for undergraduate (UG) courses on the campus starting the fresh session. The implementation at varsity-affiliated colleges, however, has been deferred by a year. The implementation at Panjab University-affiliated colleges, however, has been deferred by a year. (HT File)

The decision was taken after several senators representing colleges spoke about the problems that they are likely to face in case the policy was to be adopted.

Speaking at the meeting, senator RS Jhanji said admissions for colleges began on May 15, but there was no clarity over what guidelines were to be followed.

Senators noted that colleges would also need time to frame their syllabus for value-added courses and there may also be confusion over the major and minor courses. Responding to a member’s query over a subject being both major or minor with the same syllabus, varsity vice chancellor (VC) said 60 credits are needed in a major subject and 24 for a minor subject in a UG degree and the subject curriculum can be the same.

Clarifying further, dean university instruction (DUI) Rumina Sethi said nomenclature notwithstanding both major and minor subjects will have four credits each in the NEP framework.

Senators were of the view that while NEP was needed, its adoption needs to be paced and thus implementation be deferred.

Notably, the Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers Association also held a protest outside the meeting venue over alleged haphazard implementation of the policy.

Senator Rajat Sandhir, on the contrary, noted that the implementation of previous proposals such as the choice based credit systems has been long-pending and NEP could meet the same fate. He added that the non-implementation may also affect PUs score in the upcoming National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation.

Senator Jatinder Grover said the V-C, along with around five to seven senate members, can form a committee to help colleges implement and understand the new guidelines, adding that the grievances can be shared via email and addressed later given that the policy is flexible.

The V-C, meanwhile, asked colleges to conduct workshops to acquaint teachers and students with the new NEP guidelines.

After the discussion, the decision to implement NEP on the campus alone for the upcoming academic session was taken, given that the fewer number of students would allow for smoother implementation and learnings from the same can be adopted and used by colleges in next year.

Under NEP, candidates studying a UG degree can study different subjects as major and minor subjects for their degree. They can choose to exit after the first year (or first two semesters) and receive a UG certificate. They can choose to exit after the second year and receive a UG diploma. For a three- and four-year UG degree, students will have to earn a minimum of 132 and 176 credits, respectively. To pass, students will have to score a minimum 40% in the subject.