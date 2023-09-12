Nepalese help sedates couple, decamps with cash, jewellery

Hired a month ago, a Nepalese domestic help, with the help of her two accomplices, allegedly sedated her employer, his wife and decamped with cash, jewellery besides other valuables from a house in Phase-2 of Urban Estate, Focal Point. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 454, 380 and 34 of the IPC. (iStock)

According to police, the accused served milk laced with sedatives to her employer and his wife. After the couple lost consciousness, the woman called her aides and robbed the house.

On the complaint of the owner of the house, Bhagwant Singh, who is an auto parts factory owner, the Focal Point police registered a case against the domestic help identified as Sushmita, while two of her aides are yet to be identified.

Bhagwant said that they had hired Sushmita as domestic help one month ago through an agent. Sushmita was not having any identity proof following which he was reluctant in hiring her, but the agent insisted him to hire her. He said that the agent also claimed that he would take responsibility if they had posed any problem due to her.

The complainant added that on September 8, his son and daughter-in-law went abroad on a vacation, while he and his wife Narinder Kaur were at home. On September 11, Bhagwant and his wife had gone to pay obeisance at a nearby gurdwara at night. When they returned, Sushmita served them milk laced with sedatives. After drinking milk, they lost consciousness and were shocked to see the house ransacked and the help missing.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Focal Point police station said that CCTVs were installed in the house, but it developed some technical snag and stopped working two days ago. CCTVs installed in the locality captured Sushmita with two men flying in a car.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 34 (act sone by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The inspector added that the police will question the agent who introduced Sushmita to the victim.