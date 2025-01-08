New academic session inaugurated at PGIMER

The new academic session at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) began on Tuesday with an inaugural ceremony at the Bhargava Auditorium. Dr Digambar Behera, president of National Academy of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and professor emeritus, PGIMER, inaugurating the institute’s new academic session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“A good physician treats the disease, a great physician treats the patient who has the disease,” said chief guest Dr Digambar Behera in his inaugural address while quoting William Osler, the “father of modern medicine”, to imbibe the value of empathy and patient care among young doctors.

He added that the art of patient handling and communication was critical, and patients deserved not only doctors’ expertise but also their empathy.

As many as 250 resident doctors from July 2024 and 50 from January 2025 sessions took part in the ceremony.

Dr Behera, president of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), New Delhi, and professor emeritus, PGIMER, also addressed the audience on the topic “Medicine: Past, present and future - Evolution through ages”.

Giving William Osler’s example, Dr Behera mentioned how he prioritised his patients while treating them and after a century today, it had developed as a concept of patient-centric care that was governing our practices today.

“In the field of medicine, e-health and artificial intelligence are evolving fields, but we should not forget that all people should have access to medical care without financial hardship,” said Dr Behera.

Dr Behera concluded his address with a message about the future of medicine in an increasingly technological world. He stated, “AI should be a partner, not a replacement. Medicine is a bridge between science and humanity. By combining knowledge, technology and empathy, we can save the future of healthcare.”

The event was attended by an array of notable figures, including former directors, deans and senior faculty, including Dr YK Chawla, Dr Jagat Ram and Dr Subhash Verma, alongside PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, deputy director administration Pankaj Rai, medical superintendent Dr Vipin Koushal and various heads of departments.