New BJP state chief to be announced soon: Gupta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon announce the new state party president, said Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, while addressing media at PWD guest house here on Monday. Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta (HT File)

This statement comes two days after Union home minister Amit Shah on June 29, had announced that chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini will be the party’s chief ministerial face in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls likely in October. At present CM Saini is the BJP state chief.

Gupta said, “Soon new party president will be announced” while adding, “On the lines of the expanded executive of the state, the meeting of Panchkula district will be held on July 7.”

Gupta said, “To form the BJP government for the third time in Haryana, the top leadership of the BJP has prepared a 90-day roadmap.”

Speaking about the meeting to be held on July 7 in Panchkula, Gupta said that mandals, booth level workers of Panchkula and Kalka constituencies will participate in this meeting.

Gupta said that a special team has also been formed which will work to get new votes made in the district as well as to get bogus votes cancelled.

Providing plots and houses to poor families is my dream project: Gupta

Gupta said that providing plots and houses to poor families is his dream project and soon the foundation stone for the same will be laid by the chief minister.

“Congress took token money in the name of plots, but did not give plots. Token money was taken in 1996. There is no trace of that money. After this, ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 were taken in 2008 also, but still plots or houses were not given. He said, “We have asked CM to return that money of the poor with interest or adjust it in the amount of the plot house”.

Citizens will not face any problem during rainy season: Gupta

Gupta said that necessary guidelines have been issued so that no one faces any kind of problem. MC have been directed to ensure that water should not stagnate anywhere in the streets of the city.