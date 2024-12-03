New bus stand at Shimla’s Dhalli gets off ground

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated the newly constructed ₹13.25-crore Dhalli Bus stand, in Shimla, to the public and also inspected the facilities therein. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other ministers at the inauguration of the Dhalli bus stand. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Sukhu emphasised the state government’s commitment to strengthen road infrastructure. He said the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane highway to Dhalli will be ready within two years and revealed plans to construct Asia’s tallest bridge in the state.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Dhalli Vegetable Mandi at a cost of ₹36 crore, work of which will begin within a month and be completed in one and a half years. He stated that a new parking lot will also be constructed at Dhalli.

Sukhu added that a modern HRTC workshop to cost ₹24 crore was also being constructed in the area and would be completed at the earliest.

Sukhu later presiding over the 49th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council, said the government was planning to develop a “Buddhist Tourism Circuit” and heliports in tribal areas. He said approval of “nautod (land rights)” for tribal residents was a priority and the proposal has already been sent to the governor after receiving Cabinet approval and it was expected to be cleared soon.