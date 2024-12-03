Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New bus stand at Shimla’s Dhalli gets off ground

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 03, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised the state government’s commitment to strengthen road infrastructure

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated the newly constructed 13.25-crore Dhalli Bus stand, in Shimla, to the public and also inspected the facilities therein.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other ministers at the inauguration of the Dhalli bus stand. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other ministers at the inauguration of the Dhalli bus stand. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Sukhu emphasised the state government’s commitment to strengthen road infrastructure. He said the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane highway to Dhalli will be ready within two years and revealed plans to construct Asia’s tallest bridge in the state.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Dhalli Vegetable Mandi at a cost of 36 crore, work of which will begin within a month and be completed in one and a half years. He stated that a new parking lot will also be constructed at Dhalli.

Sukhu added that a modern HRTC workshop to cost 24 crore was also being constructed in the area and would be completed at the earliest.

Sukhu later presiding over the 49th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council, said the government was planning to develop a “Buddhist Tourism Circuit” and heliports in tribal areas. He said approval of “nautod (land rights)” for tribal residents was a priority and the proposal has already been sent to the governor after receiving Cabinet approval and it was expected to be cleared soon.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On