New trainee policy to end ad hoc system in two years: Himachal govt

Facing backlash on the new trainee policy, the state government on Thursday clarified that the aim of the new trainee policy was to make the functioning of departments more smooth, efficient and effective.The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding the rollback of the policy in favour of youth. The objective of the new policy was to end the ad-hoc system and ensure regularisation of employees after a two-year period, the Himachal government said. (HT File)

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that previously the period for regularising contractual employees depended on ad-hoc decisions and the discretion of the government in power and the duration varied from two to eight years.

The objective of the new policy was to end the ad-hoc system and ensure regularisation of employees after a two-year period, he said.

He also clarified that there was no provision in the new policy to terminate the services of any trainee after two years.

Meanwhile, the state BJP media incharge Karan Nanda said the central and state Congress leaders who had promised one lakh jobs in the first cabinet and five lakhs jobs in five years have cheated the unemployed youth by bringing trainee policy.

Nanda said that hundreds of educational, health, revenue and other institutions have been de-notified in the past 2.5 years of Congress government, development has come to a standstill and unemployed youth seeking jobs are protesting on roads.

So far, the nodal agency has not been decided by the government and such policies would lead to corruption, he said, adding that the examination after two years of recruitment is the new change in the system.

The state government spokesperson said that some political leaders were spreading misinformation regarding the policy and questioned how the Agniveer scheme, which was once a key recruitment source for Himachali youth, has now completely shut its doors.

He said that the new policy has been designed keeping in mind the interests of the youth and that most of its provisions were similar to the previous contract policy.

He further said that a departmental examination would be conducted after the two-year training, for which the personnel department would soon issue detailed guidelines. All candidates selected through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the Rajya Chayan Aayog would be regularised after completing the two-year trainee period.

Under this policy, newly appointed trainees would undergo two years of practical training during which they would learn the functioning of their respective departments and after the training, they would be better equipped to handle departmental responsibilities with greater skill and efficiency, he added.