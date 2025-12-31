Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

New Year’s eve: 50 checkpoints, 900 cops to curb hooliganism in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 03:00 am IST

Traffic police will also be out in strength, managing congestion at key intersections and market areas where heavy footfall is expected

As Ludhiana prepares to welcome the New Year, the city police have rolled out an extensive security plan aimed at ensuring peaceful, incident-free celebrations. Nearly 900 police personnel, including 750 police officers and 150 traffic cops, will be deployed across the city from Wednesday evening, with heightened vigil continuing till the wee hours of January 1.

Cops during a checking drive in the city on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Cops during a checking drive in the city on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police checkpoints will begin coming up from 6 pm onwards on New Year’s Eve. At least 50 checkpoints will be established outside malls, prominent markets, party hubs and other crowded locations, while PCR patrolling teams will remain on the move throughout the night to respond swiftly to any situation.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, City) Rupinder Singh said the force has adopted a zero tolerance approach towards hooliganism, eve-teasing and drunk driving. “We have chalked out a detailed security plan for New Year celebrations. Police deployment will start by 6 pm and remain active till the early hours of January 1. In addition to regular night patrolling, extra teams will be stationed at vulnerable and crowded points,” he said.

Traffic police will also be out in strength, managing congestion at key intersections and market areas where heavy footfall is expected. Special drunken-driving checks will be conducted across the city, and violators will be challaned on the spot.

Issuing a stern warning, DCP Rupinder Singh said strict legal action, including registration of FIRs, will be taken against anyone found indulging in misbehaviour, hooliganism or harassment of women. “New Year celebrations should not come at the cost of public safety. Anyone attempting to disturb peace or indulge in eve-teasing will face strict consequences,” he cautioned.

With the city bracing for late-night revelry, the police have appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic rules and cooperate with security personnel, ensuring that the New Year begins on a safe and positive note for all.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / New Year’s eve: 50 checkpoints, 900 cops to curb hooliganism in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Ludhiana police have implemented a robust security plan for New Year celebrations, deploying nearly 900 personnel, including 750 officers and 150 traffic cops, starting Wednesday evening. With 50 checkpoints set up and increased patrolling, the force aims for zero tolerance towards hooliganism and drunk driving. Citizens are urged to celebrate responsibly to ensure a safe New Year.