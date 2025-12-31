New Year’s eve: 50 checkpoints, 900 cops to curb hooliganism in Ludhiana

As Ludhiana prepares to welcome the New Year, the city police have rolled out an extensive security plan aimed at ensuring peaceful, incident-free celebrations. Nearly 900 police personnel, including 750 police officers and 150 traffic cops, will be deployed across the city from Wednesday evening, with heightened vigil continuing till the wee hours of January 1. Cops during a checking drive in the city on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police checkpoints will begin coming up from 6 pm onwards on New Year’s Eve. At least 50 checkpoints will be established outside malls, prominent markets, party hubs and other crowded locations, while PCR patrolling teams will remain on the move throughout the night to respond swiftly to any situation.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, City) Rupinder Singh said the force has adopted a zero tolerance approach towards hooliganism, eve-teasing and drunk driving. “We have chalked out a detailed security plan for New Year celebrations. Police deployment will start by 6 pm and remain active till the early hours of January 1. In addition to regular night patrolling, extra teams will be stationed at vulnerable and crowded points,” he said.

Traffic police will also be out in strength, managing congestion at key intersections and market areas where heavy footfall is expected. Special drunken-driving checks will be conducted across the city, and violators will be challaned on the spot.

Issuing a stern warning, DCP Rupinder Singh said strict legal action, including registration of FIRs, will be taken against anyone found indulging in misbehaviour, hooliganism or harassment of women. “New Year celebrations should not come at the cost of public safety. Anyone attempting to disturb peace or indulge in eve-teasing will face strict consequences,” he cautioned.

With the city bracing for late-night revelry, the police have appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic rules and cooperate with security personnel, ensuring that the New Year begins on a safe and positive note for all.