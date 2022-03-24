Newly elected president names Kanwarvir Singh Sibia as Chandigarh Golf Club greens captain

Two days after the results of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) elections were announced, the newly elected president Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retired) appointed the office-bearers of the managing committee.

Kanwarvir Singh Sibia has been appointed the captain of CGC greens while Dr GS Kochhar has been named the vice-president, chairman media and publicity, chairman discipline and chairman medical camps. Amarbir Singh Lehal will be the new secretary of the club. He will also hold the position of chairman, human resource department, and chairman, bar and catering. Dr Satbir Singh has been given the post of treasurer and will also be the chairman for finance and accounts. Other appointments: Gursimran Singh Sethi (chairman tournament and handicapping, chairman golf promotion and junior golf), Amarinder Singh Aulakh (chairman screening), JS Toor (chairman house), Shona Singh (chairperson health club, swimming pool and club magazine), Lt Col Karan Singh Thandi (retired) (chairman corporate social responsibility and Indian Golf Union relationship), Col HS Baidwan (retired) (member), Col AD Singh (member), and Arvind Bajaj (member).