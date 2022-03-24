Newly elected president names Kanwarvir Singh Sibia as Chandigarh Golf Club greens captain
Two days after the results of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) elections were announced, the newly elected president Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retired) appointed the office-bearers of the managing committee.
Kanwarvir Singh Sibia has been appointed the captain of CGC greens while Dr GS Kochhar has been named the vice-president, chairman media and publicity, chairman discipline and chairman medical camps. Amarbir Singh Lehal will be the new secretary of the club. He will also hold the position of chairman, human resource department, and chairman, bar and catering. Dr Satbir Singh has been given the post of treasurer and will also be the chairman for finance and accounts. Other appointments: Gursimran Singh Sethi (chairman tournament and handicapping, chairman golf promotion and junior golf), Amarinder Singh Aulakh (chairman screening), JS Toor (chairman house), Shona Singh (chairperson health club, swimming pool and club magazine), Lt Col Karan Singh Thandi (retired) (chairman corporate social responsibility and Indian Golf Union relationship), Col HS Baidwan (retired) (member), Col AD Singh (member), and Arvind Bajaj (member).
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
