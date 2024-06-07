NGT directs 2 Panipat builders to pay up 7.26 cr fine for discharge of untreated sewage

Two months after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) formed a three-member committee to check alleged discharge of untreated sewage in the open and in a drain emerging in Yamuna, the state authorities have started the process to impose a fine of ₹7.26 crore on two private residential societies in Panipat. Two months after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) formed a three-member committee to check alleged discharge of untreated sewage in the open and in a drain emerging in Yamuna, the state authorities have started the process to impose a fine of ₹ 7.26 crore on two private residential societies in Panipat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad imposed a fine of ₹1.79 crore on M/s Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and ₹5.47 crore on M/s TDI Infratech Ltd (Taneja Developer & Infrastructure Ltd).

Following the green court’s orders, the three-member panel, along with complainant Varun Gulati, had inspected the site on April 19 and ordered environment compensation against both.

The panel, including Panipat ADC Pankaj Kumar, Central Pollution Control Board director Suneel Dave and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regional officer Bhupinder Singh, and Panipat assistant environment engineer (AEE) Kuldeep Singh also found that both the projects have not obtained a valid consent to operate from the state pollution board.

The order states that Ansal (Phase I and Phase II) was also found to be discharging effluents into HSVP sewer, which is further connected to the STP without permission, while action against TDI has already been taken by HSPCB by issuing closure order against the project proponent and by filing prosecution action in special environment court in Kurukshetra.

HT made several attempts to reach out to M/s Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and M/s TDI Infratech Ltd (Taneja Developer & Infrastructure Ltd) for comments elicited no response.