NGT directs Ludhiana authorities to ensure installation of rain water harvesting systems

With rising concerns over depleting groundwater level, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab chief secretary and principal secretary of the local bodies department to comply with its bylaws and ensure installation of rainwater harvesting systems in public, commercial and industrial buildings with area above 100 square metres.

Last month, the Council of Engineers had filed a petition with the NGT, slamming the municipal corporation (MC) and other development authorities for their failure in enforcing the bylaws.

The Punjab chief secretary; principal secretary of the local bodies department ; principal secretary of department of housing and urban affairs, Ludhiana municipal commissioner; chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and chief administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) were made party to the petition.

The petitioner claimed that the civic body charges a refundable fee of upto ₹50,000 while approving a building plan to ensure rainwater harvesting. However, the owners don’t bother to install it and the MC doesn’t take any action either. Ultimately, the fee is forfeited, but no steps are taken to ensure rain water harvesting. The petition added that only a few building owners in the entire city have installed the system and the authorities have even failed to install the system at their offices, including all four zonal offices of the civic body.

President Kapil Arora stated that as per the information, around ₹50 crore has been charged by the civic body from residents for rainwater harvesting, but those funds have been diverted for some other work. No steps are being taken to ensure rainwater harvesting and it is against Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, as well as sustainable development.

Vice-president Kulwant Singh Rai stated that Ludhiana receives an average rainfall of 680mm in a year. If a roof top rain water harvesting system is installed in a building, more than 50,000 litres of water can be collected.

Disposing of the petition in its orders dated October 18, the NGT ordered, “There is no denying the requirement for water harvesting systems to replenish groundwater. The matter having already been dealt with by this tribunal and directions having been made applicable throughout India, no further adjudication is required. The statutory rules of the state of Punjab acknowledge the requirement. Implementation has to be ensured by the authorities and citizens must cooperate.”