The National Green Tribunal (NGT), taking note of the continued encroachment and construction on the riverbed and floodplain of the Salani river in Sainwala village in Nahan, Sirmaur district, has constituted a joint committee to inspect the site. The National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The committee comprises the member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a representative of the regional office of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change in Chandigarh, and the Sirmaur deputy commissioner.

The tribunal expressed displeasure over the failure of the authorities to honour the undertaking given before the NGT on January 12, 2016, regarding removal of construction in Sainwala village and restoration of the riverbed area.

Under the earlier undertaking, the authorities had agreed to remove the structures, restore the affected area and stop further construction until the floodplain was demarcated.

The Sirmaur DC has been directed to submit an action-taken report to the NGT within four months.

Green panel seeks compliance

report on leachate management

The NGT has sought an environmental compliance report from authorities in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on the management and disposal of contaminated leachate, functioning of Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDFs) and measures taken to prevent hazardous pollutants from contaminating soil and water resources.

The directions were passed while hearing a petition filed by Sodi Ram on November 16, seeking details of environmental compliance, leachate management and the operation of TSDFs in the state.