NGT panel finds commercial activity, construction at 33 Ludhiana green sites

A National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed joint committee has found construction, commercial activity and extensive concretisation at 33 locations in Ludhiana that are designated as green belts and parks under approved master plans, raising questions over the use and upkeep of land earmarked for green cover. The committee submitted its report before the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday. (HT File)

The committee submitted its report before the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday.

The panel identified seven such locations under the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and 26 under the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation — where structures, commercial activities, paving or other forms of development had come up.

The sites include Verka booths, government offices, clinics, shops, religious structures, commercial sheds, a public library, a cricket ground and other facilities.

How the case came up

The findings are part of a case that came before the NGT in 2025 following an application filed by the Public Action Committee through its member, engineer Kapil Dev, alleging encroachments and unauthorised development in green belts and public parks across the city.

The committee, comprising officials from the civic body, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), inspected sites under GLADA’s jurisdiction on June 4 and those under the municipal corporation on July 9.

What the panel found

At Jamalpur, the panel found a food outlet, an Ayushman Arogya Kendra and a civic body office operating within a park. Verka booths had been constructed inside parks in Sector 32 and Dugri Phase-II, while a Verka booth and a private food stall were found occupying part of a designated green area near Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College. The committee also found buildings reportedly intended for use as a temple and a mosque within green belt areas in Dugri.

The inspection of municipal corporation-managed sites revealed similar developments.

A public library and a civic body office were found inside Vishvakarma Park in Partap Nagar. An old building intended for use as a government office was found within a green belt along Old GT Road near Buddha Nullah, while a steel structure for a proposed vegetable market was under construction at another green belt site.

The report also highlighted extensive concretisation of green spaces. At one location along Old GT Road, the entire park had been covered with interlocking concrete tiles, leaving little or no unpaved area for plantation.

The panel also recorded a cricket ground with artificial grass and steel fencing, a commercial shed being used as a dog café, buildings within parks, commercial Verka booths and government quarters occupying portions of designated green spaces.

Not all sites encroached

However, the committee stopped short of terming all 33 locations as illegal encroachments. It observed that several facilities had been developed for public use and were serving their intended purpose. At the same time, it noted that the condition and maintenance of many of the sites needed improvement to preserve their green character.

Panel seeks restoration, monitoring

The panel recommended proper fencing and demarcation of green belts, action against unauthorised occupation and parking, and removal of unnecessary concretisation wherever feasible. It also called for restoration of affected areas through plantation and landscaping.

It further recommended digital mapping of green belts, periodic inspections and scrutiny of all constructions and commercial establishments against approved master plans. Where violations are established, the panel recommended removal of the structures or restoration of the affected areas.