NHAI to provide all possible assistance to Chalaunthi people

The National Highway authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday assured all possible assistance to the residents of Chalaunthi village in Shimla after cracks were observed in building near the ongoing four-lane construction work on the Shimla bypass. Based on the survey report, appropriate and suitable action will be taken to ensure the safety of the residents, said NHAI officials. (File)

“It is being conveyed that the acquisition of two nearby buildings is already underway. The compensation amount for one building has been announced, while the acquisition process for the other has been initiated. Furthermore, the project concessionaire had already installed bi-reflex targets for building condition surveys. The project concessionaire has also been instructed to install additional bi-reflex targets on nearby buildings and to continuously monitor their readings,” NHAI said in a statement.

“Local residents have also expressed concerns about the blasting activities being carried out for tunnel construction. Although controlled blasting was being conducted by the concessionaire, keeping this concern in mind, the concessionaire has been instructed not to carry out any blasting in densely populated areas,” the statement added.

“Based on the survey report, appropriate and suitable action will be taken to ensure the safety of the residents. Additionally, for ensuring the public safety, the above building had already been evacuated and alternative rental accommodation has been arranged for the affected people. NHAI is providing all possible assistance to the people,” it said.