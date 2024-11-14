NIA attaches property of key terror accused in Srinagar

As part of its efforts to dismantle the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the immovable property of a key terror accused linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF). The property of terror accused Adil Manzoor Langoo was attached on Wednesday in a case relating to the shooting of two non-locals at Shala Kadal in the old city area of Srinagar on February 7. (Representational photo)

The property of Adil Manzoor Langoo was attached on Wednesday in a case relating to the shooting of two non-locals at Shala Kadal in the old city area of Srinagar on February 7. Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, was killed by terrorists, while another non-local worker, Rohit Masih, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries three days later.

“The weapon used in the crime was recovered, along with ammunition, from the 10 marla property transferred to Langoo’s father and some others by its original owner. The property in Zaldagar, Srinagar, was attached under Section 25 of UA (P) Act, 1967,” the NIA said in statement, adding that the case relates to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood.

The NIA said that the accused, led by their TRF/LeT handler in Pakistan, conspired to kill innocent people in India with the objective of spreading terror and inciting violence.

“Investigations led to the arrest of Langoo, Dar and Dawood following the killing of the two non-locals on February 7, while the Pakistan-based mastermind Jahangir is still at large. Langoo, who was arrested on February 12, was chargesheeted along with the other accused in August and is currently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar. He is facing trial under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and Indian Arms Act,” the statement said.

The NIA said that the TRF, which surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of LeT, is also designated as a terrorist organisation. It has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities.

“The outfit is behind several attacks on Indian security forces, including local policemen,” it said.