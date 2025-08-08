NIA court frames charges in LeT’s transnational terror funding case

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday announced that the NIA Court in Srinagar has framed charges against two residents of South Kashmir in a major transnational terror funding case linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). During the probe, investigators found that Shabir Ahmad Bhat maintained constant communication with LeT handler Sumama through encrypted messaging apps. (File)

According to officials, the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act in Srinagar framed charges under FIR No. 02/2024, investigated by the CIK. The charges were brought under Sections 13, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, along with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

Those charged include Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khadermoh Kakapora, and Javaid Ahmad Yatoo from Patalbagh Pampore. Proceedings have also been initiated against Sumama alias Babar alias Ilyas, a Pakistan-based LeT handler who remains absconding.

Officials said the case revolves around a criminal conspiracy orchestrated by LeT commanders across the Line of Control, in coordination with Pakistani nationals based in Gulf countries and other foreign territories. The investigation revealed that funds were being covertly routed into Jammu and Kashmir using a network of couriers posing as pilgrims, expatriates, and businessmen, disguising the money trail under the guise of religious and commercial travel.

During the probe, investigators found that Shabir Ahmad Bhat maintained constant communication with LeT handler Sumama through encrypted messaging apps. While in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Bhat allegedly received large sums of Saudi Riyals from known LeT operatives in Madina. He then instructed other Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims to collect money from designated individuals, whose details were shared by him.

Upon returning to Kashmir, the couriers reportedly handed over the collected funds to Bhat. He then converted the foreign currency into Indian rupees and distributed it among active militants and their families on the handler’s instructions.

Further investigation identified Javaid Ahmad Yatoo as a key facilitator who helped establish and maintain contact between Bhat and the Pakistan-based handler. His role was described as critical to the smooth operation of the transnational funding network.

“The framing of charges in this case marks a significant step in CIK’s continued efforts to identify and dismantle covert terror funding operations,” a CIK spokesperson said.

Just a day earlier, the CIK had claimed to have busted a major terror funding module in New Delhi, arresting two Kashmir residents who were allegedly acting as financial conduits for LeT by routing money from abroad into the Valley.

In addition, Mohammad Ayoub Bhat of Budgam and Mohammad Rafiq Shah of Qamarwari, Srinagar, were also arrested recently in connection with the same case. Investigators seized electronic devices, bank statements, transaction records, and other documents that reportedly reveal a deep-rooted hawala infrastructure being used to finance terror activities.