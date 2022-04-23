NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) member for his alleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said.
Gurmej Singh of Ferozepur has been named in the chargesheet filed under various sections of the NDPS Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, a spokesperson for the premier investigation agency said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year.
It pertains to the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and IEDs (tiffin bombs) from across the border by Lakhbir Singh Rode, the chief of banned terrorist organisation ISYF and his associates via drones, the official said.
The smuggled consignments were received by ISYF cadres in India, including Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh, and transferred to other members group namely Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab and other parts of the country, the spokesperson said.
Gurmej Singh is a member of the ISYF, who in connivance with his Pakistan-based handlers of the ISYF and his sibling Harmesh Singh, and cousin Darvesh Singh, was involved in the furtherance of terror activities by circulating terror funds arising out of proceeds of narcotics smuggling, the spokesperson said.
He was arrested in the case in October last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.
Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers
Chandigarh The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal. Additional secretary, Amandeep Bansal, home affairs and justice will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving a PCS officer, Kamal Kumar, of the additional charge.
Women’s T20 League: Punjab eves notch another win over Saurashtra
Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match played during the ongoing Women's T20 League in Ranchi on Friday. Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of their eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jayu Jadeja made 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls for Saurashtra. For Punjab, spinner Neelam Bisht (3/20), Komalpreet Kour (2/10) and Jashan (1/10) were the main wicket-takers.
14 school buses challaned in Kharar for violating norms
Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Avikesh Gupta on Friday challaned 14 school buses for for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy. Adviser launches construction work for bus shelters Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal ceremonially launched the construction work of 209 bus shelters that are set to come up across the city in the next one year. The shelters will be user friendly and designed with provisions for the differently abled.
Rape case: Declared PO, ex-MLA Bains booked for non-appearance
Ludhiana : Ten days after a Ludhiana court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in a rape case, police of Friday booked former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for non-appearance. The former MLA, his brothers Karamjeet Singh Bains, Paramjeet Singh Bains, and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kamar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur have been booked under Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code.
Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers. Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.
