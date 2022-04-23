NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) member for his alleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said.

Gurmej Singh of Ferozepur has been named in the chargesheet filed under various sections of the NDPS Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, a spokesperson for the premier investigation agency said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year.

It pertains to the smuggling of narcotics, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and IEDs (tiffin bombs) from across the border by Lakhbir Singh Rode, the chief of banned terrorist organisation ISYF and his associates via drones, the official said.

The smuggled consignments were received by ISYF cadres in India, including Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh, and transferred to other members group namely Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab and other parts of the country, the spokesperson said.

Gurmej Singh is a member of the ISYF, who in connivance with his Pakistan-based handlers of the ISYF and his sibling Harmesh Singh, and cousin Darvesh Singh, was involved in the furtherance of terror activities by circulating terror funds arising out of proceeds of narcotics smuggling, the spokesperson said.

He was arrested in the case in October last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.