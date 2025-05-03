NIA raids 17 locations in Punjab linked to Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist’s key aide

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple premises linked with gangster Happy Passia, who is connected with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwindar Singh alias Rinda, across Punjab as part of its probe in a terror conspiracy case, an official statement said on Friday. A total of 17 locations came under the NIA’s scanner in Gurdaspur, Batala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Faridkot, leading to the seizure of several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents, it said. (HT File)

Passia, believed to be the mastermind behind the series of grenade attacks at various police stations and police posts in Punjab, was recently detaining in United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the perusal of Indian agencies, mainly NIA.

Rinda’s network of operatives, spread across various countries, has been actively involved in recruiting India-based associates for carrying out terrorist activities, as per NIA investigations. Besides recruitment of terror associates, Passia has also been engaged in a criminal conspiracy to provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of BKI through their associates and acquaintances based abroad, including in Pakistan. Passia has already been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in the case.

The NIA, which had registered the case suo moto against BKI operatives on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has so far arrested five accused and chargesheeted three under UA(P) Act.

The anti-terror agency has also arraigned 12 others as accused in the case. The accused in the case include Rinda and another designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa, as well as Happy Passian. All three, along with six others, are absconders in the case, in which a total of seven absconders have been declared as POs.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case, and is actively examining the incriminating materials seized during Thursday’s searches.