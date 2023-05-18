Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 2 houses in Karnal, Kurukshetra

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 2 houses in Karnal, Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 18, 2023 02:24 AM IST

The NIA is conducting raids at over 100 locations across six states as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters. NIA sleuths began the raids at 5am in the morning. In Karnal, the NIA team raided the Sector 13 house of Gurtej Singh Khalsa, chairman of the district gatka committee.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Wednesday conducted raids at two different locations in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Wednesday conducted raids at two different locations in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters. (Representational image)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Wednesday conducted raids at two different locations in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters. (Representational image)

The NIA is conducting raids at over 100 locations across six states as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters.

Under the cover of the local police, the NIA sleuths began the raids at 5am in the morning. In Karnal, the NIA team raided the Sector 13 house of Gurtej Singh Khalsa, chairman of the district gatka committee. After questioning him about foreign funding for three hours, the team left the house. It is learnt that the NIA was investigating Khalsa’s links with foreign funding to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who was recently arrested by the Punjab Police and lodged in a jail in Assam.

Gurtej’s elder son Satnat Singh is in England for the last 15 years, while his younger son is living in Portugal. In Kurukshetra, the NIA raided a house near Umri village. It is learnt that the house belongs to a prisoner, Ajay Sunny alias Lefty, who is allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang. He was lodged in a jail in Himachal Pradesh in a murder case.

The NIA team questioned his family members for several hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national investigation agency terrorists
national investigation agency terrorists
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out