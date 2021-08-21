Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Night closure at Chandigarh airport till Sept 18; will not hit flights
Currently, there are 32 flights operating from the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT file)
Currently, there are 32 flights operating from the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Night closure at Chandigarh airport till Sept 18; will not hit flights

The Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed till September 18 from 11pm to 4.30am for installation of lights at runway; flights will not be affected as they don’t operate during the night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:42 AM IST

The Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed till September 18 from 11pm to 4.30am for installation of lights at runway.

No flights will be affected as they don’t operate during the night hours, said chief executive officer (CEO) of the airport Ajay Bhardwaj. The work is ongoing and we hope that we can finish it in a month, he said.

He added that at present, there are 32 flights operating and the footfall has increased to 5,400 per day from 3,000.

In April 2019, round-the-clock operations began at the airport, allowing landing of wide-bodied aircrafts including Boeing 787-800 (Dreamliner) and Airbus 330. But, even after more than two years, no big aircrafts are in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.