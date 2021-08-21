Night closure at Chandigarh airport till Sept 18; will not hit flights

The Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed till September 18 from 11pm to 4.30am for installation of lights at runway.

No flights will be affected as they don’t operate during the night hours, said chief executive officer (CEO) of the airport Ajay Bhardwaj. The work is ongoing and we hope that we can finish it in a month, he said.

He added that at present, there are 32 flights operating and the footfall has increased to 5,400 per day from 3,000.

In April 2019, round-the-clock operations began at the airport, allowing landing of wide-bodied aircrafts including Boeing 787-800 (Dreamliner) and Airbus 330. But, even after more than two years, no big aircrafts are in the pipeline.