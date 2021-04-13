Night curfew in Haryana from today

The Haryana government on Monday ordered imposition of night curfew across state from Monday night in view of the recent surge in Covid cases. The night curfew will remain in force from 9pm to 5am.

The state has recorded more than 21,000 active cases in the last nine weeks. The curfew orders came to force with effect from 9pm on April 12 and remain in force until further orders.

Additional chief secretary (revenue and disaster management) Sanjeev Kaushal, in an order, said that since there has been a surge in number of Covid cases, it is imperative to put in place strict measure of isolation and social distancing to contain spread of the virus.

“A lot of non-essential movement of people and vehicles has been reported during night hours,” said the order.

Thus, the state government has decided to prohibit movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9pm to 5am across state. “No person will leave their homes, move on foot or by vehicles or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the said hours,” the order said.

However, movement of officials entrusted with the task of maintaining law and order, emergencies, municipal services including executive magistrates, cops, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with Covid-related duties will be exempted on production of identity card.

Those with specially issued restricted movement curfew passes will also be exempted. However, there will be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

All vehicle and persons in bona fide transit will be allowed to pass, but only after verification of point of origin and destination.

Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs will be allowed to remain open round-the-clock. Pregnant women and patients needing medical services will also be exempted. Passengers going to or returning from bus stand, airport or railway station will also be exempted.

GATHERING RESTRICTIONS:

In indoor spaces: Max 200 persons

Outdoors: Max 500 persons

Funerals: Max 50 persons

Schools (Classes 1-8): Closed till April 30

Anganwadis & creches: Closed till April 30