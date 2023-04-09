Chandigarh: Two Nihangs clash with swords, one seriously injured

A Nihang Sikh suffered serious injuries in a clash with another during the ongoing Qaumi Insaf Morcha, police said. Police said that the incident took place on midnight Saturday after two men landed into a heated argument while they were sitting near a park in Sector 52 (Representative Photo)

The victim has been identified as Chanddi Nihang (37) of Manimajra, Chandigarh. Police said he was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER).

No case has been registered in the incident as police are yet to record the victim’s statement, officials said.

Also Read: Nihangs ‘threaten’ Christians for Good Friday procession in Amritsar, ASI suspended

Police said that the incident took place on midnight Saturday after two men landed into a heated argument while they were sitting near a park in Sector 52.

Harinder Singh Mann, superintendent of police (SP), said, “Prima facie the victim suffered a major injury on his wrist due to sword attack. The MLR report of the victim will reveal the other injuries if any. We will soon register the case and arrest the accused after the statement of the victim”.

“We are not sure of the exact reason for their argument but they were sitting together and knew each other well. After an argument, both the Nihang Sikhs took out their swords and attacked each other. Mela Nihang of Punjab cut the wrist of the victim following which he fell on the ground in a blood pool,” said Gabbar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mataur police station.

The SHO said they immediately reached the spot soon after knowing of the incident. “Since the victim was bleeding profusely, we didn’t wait for an ambulance and rushed him to PGI in the police vehicle. The victim underwent surgery there and he is out of danger now. Appropriate legal action will be taken after recording the statement of the victim”, SHO Gabbar stated.

Police are also suspecting both men to be drunk and are awaiting the medical report of the victim.

“We initially got to know that both landed into a heated argument while drinking. We are waiting for the medical report to ascertain the fact”, A cop privy to the investigation said.

Also Read: Mohali: Nihang found dead at YPS Chowk identified

Police have detained the assailant and will formally arrest him after registering a first information report (FIR), people familiar with the matter said.

Earlier body of Surjit Singh, a Nihang Sikh from Ludhiana was found in one of the tents set up by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha at their YPS Chowk blockade last month.

Notably, to avoid any untoward incident, a police force is deployed in both Mohali and Chandigarh amid the ongoing protest by Qaumi Insaf Morcha seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.