 Nilabh Kishore takes charge as Ludhiana police commissioner
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nilabh Kishore takes charge as Ludhiana police commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 24, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Nilabh Kishore is 22nd commissioner of Ludhiana police. Kishore said he is committed to delivering "exemplary" service to the residents of Ludhiana and will maintain a firm stance against disruptive elements.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADGP) Nilabh Kishore took charge as commissioner of police on Thursday. He replaced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who was transferred to non-election duties following orders of the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADGP) Nilabh Kishore took charge as commissioner of police on Thursday. He replaced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who was transferred to non-election duties following orders of the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.
Nilabh Kishore replaced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who was transferred to non-election duties following orders of the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Nilabh Kishore is 22nd commissioner of Ludhiana police. Kishore said he is committed to delivering “exemplary” service to the residents of Ludhiana and will maintain a firm stance against disruptive elements.

Vacant posts could be a challenge for Nilabh Kishore ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Posts of joint commissioner of police (JCP), deputy commissioner of police (DCP, City), DCP investigation, DCP headquarters and DCP traffic are vacant in Ludhiana. DCP rural Jaskiranjit Singh Teja has an additional charge for all the aforementioned posts.

Pending murder cases and frequent snatching incidents are other major challenges for the new police commissioner.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal served as commissioner of police for six months. He had joined on November 20 last year, replacing Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Chandigarh
