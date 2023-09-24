News / Cities / Chandigarh News / No arrest in Panipat murder, gang rape cases yet

No arrest in Panipat murder, gang rape cases yet

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 24, 2023 12:44 AM IST

The police had detained 15 suspects for interrogation, but have failed to make headway and to get a concrete evidence against the suspects yet

Three days after four armed robbers killed one woman migrant labourer and raped three women labourers, and robbed them of cash and ornaments at two farmhouses in Panipat, the police have failed to make any arrest in the cases.

The police had detained 15 suspects for interrogation, but have failed to make headway and to get a concrete evidence against the suspects yet. A special investigation team (SIT) with the help of 15 police teams consisting of over 100 cops are working on the cases.

Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Shekhawat said the SIT, led by DSP Krishan Kumar, has already been formed in the cases and the investigation and interrogation is going on but no arrest has been made so far.

The police officials associated with the investigation said there is a strong possibility that the accused are local but nothing can be disclosed yet.

The 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and three other women members of two families were raped when armed men targeted two fish farms on the outskirts of the village under Matlauda police station in Panipat district around 1 am on Thursday.

