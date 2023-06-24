No BJP leader wants alliance with JJP to continue: Hisar MP

Two days after Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top Haryana BJP leaders, Hisar member of Parliament (MP) Brijendra Singh on Friday said no party worker or leader was happy with the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Jannayak Janata Party. Hisar member of Parliament Brijendra Singh (File photo)

Addressing a press conference at BJP’s Hisar office, Brijendra Singh said Haryana BJP in-charge and Tripura ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s recent remark that former BJP MLA Prem Lata will win the next assembly election from Uchana seat in Jind, has caused a political rift in the state.

“To forge an alliance was a compulsion to form the government but now everyone in the BJP is not happy to continue with the JJP. In Uchana, my family won three polls and the Chautala clan secured victory twice. Everyone has a right to fight the election,” he added.

In a reply to JJP leader Digvijay Chautala’s remark that many MPs are missing, Brijendra Singh said he (Digvijay) is neither an MLA nor an MP and said he doesn’t want to comment on a man who has never even been a sarpanch of his village.

“He lied about his educational qualification and later also got exposed. I don’t think that education is more important to lead a party. K Kamaraj was a big leader and he was illiterate,” he added.

Earlier, Brijendra chaired a meeting Hisar administration and directed the Hisar deputy commissioner to investigate why low quality items were purchased for an open gym in the villages of Bawani Khera which falls under Hisar Lok Sabha. He also asked the DC to check the quality of food served to school kids in mid-day meals.

Rift between Narwana MLA and deputy CM comes to fore again

Rohtak Rift within the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) has come to the fore once again after party’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera skipped deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s event at Danoda Kalan village in Jind’s Narwana on Thursday evening.

The deputy chief minister had also announced plans to make a digital library in the village so that students can get a good atmosphere to study. While replying to media on local MLA’s absence from his programme, Chautala said party state chief Nishan Singh had earlier issued a show-cause notice to him and he can tell more about this.

Commenting on Narwana MLA, Chautala said, “I am doing my job and gave ₹25-crore grants to every MLA from all parties to carry out development works in their respective villages.”

Reacting to Dushyant’s comments, Surjakhera took to Twitter and said, “He (referring to Dushyant) is trying to take credit of development works done by me in my constituency. No one can halt development works of Narwana and serving the society is more important to me than doing politics. My posters were torn by him and his intention is not good in carrying out development works in Narwana.”