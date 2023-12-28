close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / No Chandigarh tableau at R-Day Parade 2024 in Delhi

No Chandigarh tableau at R-Day Parade 2024 in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 28, 2023 07:30 AM IST

An official said the UT administration did not send any model of the tableau for the 2024 Republic Day Parade, as Chandigarh’s tableaus were not “selected” by the Centre for the final parade in the past few years

Aiming to bring changes in its theme, Chandigarh will not display its tableau during the annual Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26, but is preparing for the 2025 parade, the officials said on Wednesday.

An official said the UT administration did not send any model of the tableau for the 2024 Republic Day Parade, as Chandigarh’s tableaus were not “selected” by the Centre for the final parade in the past few years.

In a letter to the central government, the officials of the UT administration said that they do not wish to display their tableau in 2024 but will participate in the 2025 parade with new themes and inclusions.

It was only in 2014 and 2017 that the city’s tableau participated in the January 26 parade but for the last four years, models were sent but were rejected in the final stages (fifth round of selection).

Last year too, the Chandigarh tableau did not take part in the parade, as the Centre had turned down the model of the tableau prepared by the UT administration on the planned, modern and progressive theme with special features of architecture and rock garden, cycle tracks signifying promotion health in everyday life.

On Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at the BJP-led central government over the non-inclusion of the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, alleging the Centre has discriminated against the state.

