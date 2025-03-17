No compromise on quality in govt work: Ranbir Gangwa

Haryana’s public works and public health engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa has said that there will be no compromise on quality in government work. In response to a question asked about the sewerage system of Hisar’s auto market, he said as soon as this matter came to his notice, instructions were given to officials to get the sewerage system repaired. (HT File)

“Clear instructions have been given to officials to maintain the quality of construction work. If negligence is found in road construction or other works at any level, action will be taken against officials and the concerned agency,” Gangwa said while addressing a press conference in Hisar on Sunday.

He said construction works are checked from time to time so that public money can be utilised properly at the right place and right time.

In response to a question asked about the sewerage system of Hisar’s auto market, he said as soon as this matter came to his notice, instructions were given to officials to get the sewerage system repaired. Instructions have been given to fix the sewerage and road system with best quality not only in the auto market but everywhere else as well.

He said in Hisar municipal corporation elections, BJP’s mayor candidate Praveen Popli has won the election by about 65,000 votes, which is a historic victory. Apart from this, 17 out of 20 councillors have also won from BJP, which is a record. He said all this is the result of the public welfare policies of the Central and state governments and the faith of people in the BJP.