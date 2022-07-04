No concrete action! Construction material strewn on Ludhiana roads
With the municipal corporation (MC) failing to keep a check on construction material scattered on city roads, residents are set to face a plethora of problems this monsoon.
The construction material, mainly sand, turns into sludge after a downpour due to which the road becomes slippery, posing a risk to motorists as well as pedestrians. Besides, this also chokes the drains and results in waterlogging.
Sunil Vinayak, a resident of Sham Singh Road, said, “The dumping of construction material on roads is a serious problem. Not only does it block the free passage of vehicles, but also leads to pollution. Residents usually avoid reporting the matter to avoid animosity with their neighbours but civic body teams must take action against such violators.”
MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said tehbazari teams regularly take rounds of the city to check for such violations but residents should also act as their eyes on the ground. “The numbers of our officials are available at all the zonal offices. Residents should alert the officials whenever they see such a violation. Complaints can also be lodged through the MC’s mobile application,” said Kaur.
During the tenure of police commissioner Ishwar Singh, a drive was started to challan and register FIR against people dumping construction material outside their houses and commercial buildings. But after his transfer, the initiative was shelved.
Plant yet to see light of the day
The city was to get a construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant under the Smart City Mission in 2021, but so far, the project has failed to take off.
“In the absence of any such plant, C&D waste is being dumped on roadsides and vacant plots, causing inconvenience to the public. Heaps of such construction waste can be seen in green belt areas of the city,” said Gurmeet Singh Sondhi, a banker. The waste generated during demolition drives, conducted by the civic body, is also dumped along the Buddha Nullah and at other locations.
Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had visited Jodhpur to study the functioning of the city’s C&D waste management plant in 2020 and assured that a similar plant will soon be set up in Ludhiana. The estimated cost of the plant is around ₹12 crore.
Superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja, said all necessary approvals from the government have been received and the plant will soon be made operational in Dhandari.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics