No electricity subsidies to specific categories: Himachal power dept issues letter

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 04, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The subsidy will also not be provided to Group A and B employees and pensioners of the central government (including those working for boards, corporations, universities and public sector undertakings), and military and para-military personnel residing in the state

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has proposed to withdraw electricity subsidies for employees and pensioners, including Group A and B employees and pensioners of the state Government.

HPSEBL has issued a letter saying that the subsidy, which provided free electricity up to 125 units to domestic consumers since its inception in 2022, will no longer be available starting January 1, 2025.
HPSEBL has issued a letter saying that the subsidy, which provided free electricity up to 125 units to domestic consumers since its inception in 2022, will no longer be available starting January 1, 2025. (HT representative)

The subsidy will also not be provided to Group A and B employees and pensioners of the central government (including those working for boards, corporations, universities and public sector undertakings), and military and para-military personnel residing in the state.

HPSEBL has issued a letter saying that the subsidy, which provided free electricity up to 125 units to domestic consumers since its inception in 2022, will no longer be available starting January 1, 2025.

Decision in this regard was taken December 16, in a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited chaired of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Sukhu had then said that this step is to reduce the burden of subsidies on the state exchequer.

It may be mentioned that CM Sukhu on January 1 had voluntarily give up subsidy on five power connections.

