No end in sight for garbage issues at veggie market in Ludhiana

While the state government has been fined ₹1,000 crore for failing to manage solid waste in several districts, Ludhiana being a key contributor, the Mandi Board in Ludhiana seems unaware of the seriousness of the issue. The department has failed to take any concrete action against the contractor responsible for cleaning the New Vegetable Market, despite multiple fines for not maintaining the market properly. No end in sight for garbage issues at veggie market (HT Photo)

The garbage heaps in the market continue to pile up, even after penalties were imposed on the contractor. The situation highlights a lack of coordination between state-level initiatives and local departments. While the state government faces huge financial penalties, local authorities are struggling to enforce basic cleanliness standards in one of Ludhiana’s busiest vegetable markets.

The situation has remained unchanged for several days, with thousands of visitors coming to the market daily and dealing with unhygienic conditions.

The cleaning contract, worth ₹56.10 lakh, was awarded for the upkeep of both the vegetable and fish markets. However, traders and visitors alike report that the contractor only cleans certain sections of the market while ignoring the rest. After cleaning selected areas, videos of the cleaned spots are sent to Mandi Board officials to show compliance, but in reality, many parts of the market are still filled with waste.

This careless approach has resulted in garbage piles being dumped inside the market, creating multiple unsightly spots. As per the contract, the collected waste should be transported and disposed of at designated locations outside the market, but these guidelines are regularly ignored.

Traders have raised their concerns, especially with the onset of the rainy season, when the garbage produces a foul smell, making it hard for them and customers to remain in the area.

Many have said that the poor hygiene is driving people away, hurting their business. Traders, who have been contributing revenue to the Market Committee for years, are now calling for stronger action.

Despite this significant penalty, various departments, including the Mandi Board, have failed to address these local waste management issues effectively.

Even though the contractor was fined in May and June for neglecting proper cleaning, little has changed.

District Mandi Officer Gurmatpal Singh said, “I will direct the secretary market committee to take strict action against the contractor so that the problem should be resolved on priority”.