No GPF advance during last 6 months of service in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday said that no officer or employee should be granted approval for General Provident Fund (GPF) advance during the last six months of their service before retirement. These instructions have been issued to prevent irregularities in procedures related to GPF. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (File)

In a communication, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of additional chief secretary, finance, said that details of any advance or withdrawal sanctioned within 12 months before the date of retirement must be mandatorily recorded in the prescribed forms and duly certified by the administrative department.

If in any exceptional case an advance is sanctioned after the final payment case has been forwarded to the office of the Principal accountant general, such sanction must be immediately communicated through official email or other formal means so that necessary adjustment can be made in the payment, the communication said.