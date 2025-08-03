No heavy vehicles on Airport Road from 8 am to 11 am & 5 pm to 8 pm

In a breather for office-goers affected by traffic hold-ups on Airport Road, the Mohali administration has barred the entry of heavy vehicles on this stretch from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. The 200-ft wide road, which runs for 18 km from Gopal Sweets near Sunny Enclave, Kharar, to Chhat light points in Zirakpur, sees heavy vehicular movement on a daily basis. (HT File)

The restriction will come into effect from Monday, August 4, and will be applicable on all heavy vehicles such as construction equipment carriers and multi-axle lorries. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, disaster response units, and trucks carrying perishable items or essential goods such as milk, water, or medicine will be exempted.

The 200-ft wide road, which runs for 18 km from Gopal Sweets near Sunny Enclave, Kharar, to Chhat light points in Zirakpur, sees heavy vehicular movement on a daily basis. It is the main link from Zirakpur to New Chandigarh via Mohali, Aerocity and IT City. It also links key transit points for traffic coming from Punjab and Haryana towards Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. Due to its strategic location, the road is frequented by trucks coming from Delhi, Haryana, Ambala, Baddi and Nalagarh, making it a highly accident-prone stretch. A 2022 audit showed that the Airport Road has claimed 73 lives and seen 176 accidents between 2017 and 2021.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal confirmed the development and said: “This road carries the most traffic burden, and to ensure smooth traffic flow, prevent accidents and enhance commuter safety, this move was much needed.”

SP (traffic) Navneet Singh Mahal said the initial phase will focus on awareness and sensitisation of drivers. “We won’t start with punitive action right away. First, we will start with awareness. Once that is done, we will start challaning,” he said. He added, “This is the main route to Zirakpur, Mohali, and Chandigarh. All vehicles involved in industrial work or commercial activities will be barred, and they will be monitored with the help of the deployed cops and CCTVs.”

Mahal said diversion routes have been marked and trucks approaching from Chhat lights will have the option to move towards Landran Road. “During office opening and closing hours, everyone is in a rush. The presence of slow-moving heavy vehicles and fast-moving office-goers cars raise the chances of accidents. A lot of times, we see heavy vehicles breaking down in the middle of the road and stalling the traffic behind,” he said.

Traffic expert Harpreet Singh supported the move, citing accident data and commuter inconvenience. “This is a good step. But at the same time, authorities should also ensure parking for trucks and open the left lane. Also, the timings need a re-look as the peak hour is 6 to 9 am, when the accident rates are the highest as per official reports,” he said.

Vivek Kapoor, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry Mohali, also backed the plan. “It is a good move. We had submitted the route plan. This is on the lines of how Gurgaon works. There will be three lanes, and no right turn. Trucks from Haryana or Punjab can move to Landran Road. Airport Road will no longer be used by them. However, we must ensure that the alternate roads are in good condition to hold heavy vehicles. Also, parking should be planned so entry points don’t get blocked. This is a good step for office-goers, and I would like to suggest pressure horns be banned,” he said.