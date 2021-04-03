No hourly parking rates for now in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has deferred the implementation of hourly parking rates.

The decision came after the latest inspection of parking lots revealed that both contractors are yet to implement smart features, a prerequisite to impose the hourly charges.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said: “Initially, the inspection committee had submitted that one of the contractors has installed most of the smart features. After the contractor claimed he has now completed the installation, I directed the committee to re-examine the parking lots and submit a report.”

After the new rates kick in, the parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers. Thereafter, these will be doubled. The charges will be further doubled if vehicles are parked beyond 12 hours.

Parking lots in the city have been divided into two zones: 32 in Zone 1 and 57 in Zone 2. The MC had auctioned both zones for around ₹10 crore annually. In October last year, the MC had directed parking contractors to offer all smart features at 89 parking lots being run by them within one month. The deadline had to be extended couple of times. Later on, the MC decided to implement hourly charges in a phased manner, which again has been deferred.

The smart features include e-ticketing, HD night-vision CCTV cameras, smart card passes, LED display of real-time occupancy and online booking of parking space.