No impact of Kokernag encounter on peace in Kashmir: DGP

The director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that there was no adverse impact of recent Kokernag encounter on peaceful situation in Kashmir and that "police and security forces have upped their ante three times in their crackdown on eco-system of terror network in Jammu and Kashmir".

Fielding media queries after dedicating the newly constructed police station at Katra, he said, “The situation before and after Kokernag encounter remains peaceful in Kashmir. We should not misconstrue that one incident has changed the situation.”

The DGP said that counter-terror operations were on eliminate residual terrorists hiding in jungles and hills.

“At Kokernag, we had inputs about a particular terrorist (Uzair Khan). We reached there but at times a well-placed enemy first opens fire. If a terrorist opens the fire first, it’s our loss and if we do it first, it’s their loss. In this incident, we were unfortunate that first fire came from terrorists on our bravehearts. That’s why we lost two army officers and a police officer because they had to take the first fire on themselves,” said the DGP.

“I know, it is the handiwork of some vested interests to blow the Kokernag encounter out of proportion,” he said.

The DGP said that terrorists were waiting for the security forces and took advantage of the first fire.

“And it is not a small thing. Despite knowing that you are chasing terrorists in their hideout, and you may lose your life. I salute them our officers for their supreme sacrifice,” he added.

The DGP, however, called it a successful operation because LeT terrorist Uzair Khan was eventually killed.

“It was a successful operation but at times such risks are there. We feel sad for the losses, but we are proud of them. I am proud of the security forces and police that took part in the operation because it was difficult to trace and locate hiding terrorists on dense hills.”

On narco-terror, he said, “Police and security forces have upped their ante three times to smash the backbone of entire eco-system of terror network.”

“While agencies in Pakistan are narco-terrorism in J&K but several narco-terror modules have been busted by us. Registration of FIRs have increased manifold and police besides forces are working tirelessly. Pakistan is resorting to this narco terrorism to fuel terrorism in the region,” he said.

On Rajouri and Poonch districts, he said, “Three encounters took place recently in Rajouri and then in Reasi. We feel that the police and forces are getting good success. Those who have infiltrated would be wiped out soon”.

